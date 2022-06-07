BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Major road resurfacing efforts are getting started across Berkeley County with 43 projects expected to be completed by the end of summer.l

Funded by Berkeley County’s Transportation Committee, the first 12 projects are scheduled to begin this week in the Tall Pines subdivision in Ladson followed by the Willowbrook subdivision in Goose Creek.

Roads continue to be the top concern of our citizens and County Council,” Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said. “The ‘condition’ of our roads is equally important to ‘congestion’ felt on our roads; and these projects will bring significant improvements to our system and quality of life. We have much work to do and will continue to work diligently to turn available funding into projects that make a difference. I’d like to thank the County Transportation Committee and staff for their continued diligence to address our infrastructure needs.”

The County said residents who are impacted by the resurfacing work will be notified by Banks Construction.

The complete list of planned projects:

Millburgh Lane DriveSand Pine Drive Erskine StreetTorch Pine Road
Converse StreetShort Pine RoadLander StreetLarch Pine Road
Allen CourtHighland Pines RoadTufts Court Stone Pines Road
Wayne Court Colonial Pines DriveVassar Court Aleppo Drive
Piedmont LaneEastern White Pines RoadTampa Court Peach Road
Janice StreetKnee Pines RoadElaine StreetEssex Avenue
Stuart StreetFreehold CircleQuest StreetPrinceton Road
Cantilever CourtMcBlack CourtRiverbed Lane Clarksville Lane
Sugarpine PlaceGrovers Lane Greenbriar PlaceEgret Lane
Trestlewood Drive Orange Drive Old Light Road
Ponderosa Drive Orange Street Apache Pine

All resurfacing projects are expected to be completed by the end of August.