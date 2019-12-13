Road work coming to I-26 next week

BERKELEY CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple road closures will take place over the coming days in Berkeley County, according to Banks Construction.

A portion of I-26 will be closed this weekend for asphalt paving.

The closure will take place on Sunday, 12/15 between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. on I-26 westbound near exit 194.

Then, from Monday 12/16 to Friday 12/20, ramp shoulders will be closed on ramps at exit 194.

The shoulder closures will take place during daytime working hours.

Banks Constructions asks drivers to be cautious if traveling in the area, and to “comply with traffic control signs, reductions in speed limits, and message board information.”

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Banks Construction Main Office at (843) 744-8261

The work is weather permitting.

Drivers should plan accordingly.

