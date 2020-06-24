Road work on I-26 at exit 194 causing some ramp closures through July 10

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Road work that is being performed near exit 194 on I-26 on Berkeley County will cause ramp closures through July 10th – the times will vary.

Bank Construction is in the process of doing roadwork that is requiring numerous ramp shoulder closures on at exit 194. Currently, work is taking place during daytime working hours.

Beginning on Thursday, work will be performed at night. The work area will be the eastbound direction of I-26 in Jedburg at exit 194. This operation will be conducted between 7PM and 6AM.

From Monday, June 29th until Thursday, July 2nd, Banks will be doing work during daytime working hours.

On Tuesday, June 30th until Wednesday July 1st, they will also be working at night. The work area will be in the westbound direction of I-26 at exit 194. These operations will be conducted between 7 PM and 6 AM.

Then on Wednesday, July 8th, and Thursday, July 9th, work will be performed requiring nighttime lane closures and pacing operations on I-26 near exit 194. These operations will be conducted between 7 PM and 6 AM.

From Monday, July 6th until Friday, July 10th, the work area for the ramp shoulder closures will be conducted during daytime working hours.

Drivers are encouraged to download and use the SCDOT 511 App for smartphones for traffic information.

All work is dependent on weather.