HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Hanahan will conduct road work on speed bumps in the Otranto neighborhood over the weekend.

Drivers should expect impacts on Basilica Avenue and Monte Santo Drive beginning Friday night.

According to the city, the speed bumps will be removed and reconfigured, which may cause the road to become uneven.

After the speed bumps are reinstalled, the city said that addition markings will be added to increase visibility.