SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital will more than double in size with the addition of a four-story tower.

Roper St. Francis Healthcare is Charleston’s only private non-profit healthcare system with four flagship hospitals: Roper Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital, and Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital.

The state has approved the hospital’s Certificate for Need to accommodate the hospital’s booming population.

“Our hospital’s beds have been full since the day we opened, and we’re thrilled to be able to expand to give more patients access to our award-winning care,” Dr. Jeffrey DiLisi, president and CEO of Roper St. Francis Healthcare said. “We look forward to enhancing our team and footprint to meet our growing communities’ needs.”

The approval allows for the following additions:

50 additional beds

200,000-square-feet of new or renovated space

21 patient care bays in the ER for a total of 35

Four new operating rooms for a total of eight

Additional CT and MRI machines, bringing the total to two each

Expanded pharmacy and lab areas

The expansion will make Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital the healthcare system’s third-largest hospital, behind Roper Hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital.

The project is expected to cost $193 million and be completed by 2026.