BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Roper St. Francis Greer Transitions Clinic will expand into Berkeley County thanks to a recent donation from the program’s namesakes, Hank and Laurel Greer.

The clinic will bring advanced cancer screenings, preventative care, social services, educational opportunities, and more to underfunded and uninsured patients.

The North Charleston clinic “improves care coordination as a one-stop-shop where unfunded and underfunded patients with no primary medical home can visit with board-certified physicians, receive preventative care, connect with social services, receive financial assistance, transportation subsidies, birthing classes, food, clothing and so much more.” Officials hope the Berkeley County location will do the same.

In additional to funding the clinic, the Greers’ gift will fund screenings for prostate, breast, colorectal, and other cancers.

“While we both came from very humble beginnings, we are blessed to be in the position we are now to give back,” said Mr. Greer. “We have seen firsthand the incredible capabilities and accomplishments of the physicians, nurses and caregivers. It is a joy to be able to give back during our lifetime and to see the difference Roper St. Francis Healthcare is making in the lives of so many,” added Mrs. Greer.