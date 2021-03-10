Roper St. Francis Healthcare to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Berkeley County residents 55+ in phase 1a & 1b

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced on Wednesday plans for a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic for Berkeley County residents who are 55 and older in Phase 1a and 1b next week.

Anyone 55 and older who live in Berkeley County and meets the South Carolina Department of Health’s criteria for phases 1a and 1b of the vaccination distribution plan can make an appointment to attend the drive-thru clinic by calling 855-RSF-0055 or by emailing cv19vaxreg@rsfh.com.

Officials with Roper say supplies are limited.

“This is our effort to get out to the rural, under-served areas such as Cross, St. George and St. Stephen,” said Kim Butler Willis, director of community health at Roper St. Francis Healthcare. “We’re hoping that Moncks Corner serves as a nice central point so that all of those small communities can come to that area. It should be within 20 miles of those smaller towns.”

Roper St. Francis Healthcare said because about three-quarters of Berkeley County’s 65+ population remains unvaccinated, DHEC allocated 4,717 Moderna doses to be delivered to underserved residents in the county.

They have been reaching out to those neighborhoods and residents to ensure the vaccines are delivered to those residents in the 1a and 1b groups.

RSFH will deliver first doses next week and patients will be scheduled for their second doses four weeks later. Moderna doses are delivered 28 days apart.

The drive-thru clinic will take place art the Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex between March 15th and 19th.

Appointments are required.