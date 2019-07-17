Roper St. Francis Hospital to open new facility this October

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – This fall, residents in Berkeley County will be able to travel a short distance to get healthcare.

According to Roper St. Francis Hospital, this project has been in the works for a number of years and will provide patients with healthcare close to home.

After forty years, Roper St. Francis will open their fourth facility on October 4th.

The new 50-bed hospital will provide a number of state-of-the-art services including four operating rooms, an intensive care unit and a birth and labor ward.

The new location is said to limit travel time for patients looking to be seen immediately or periodically.















“When we look at where our patients are traveling from, there was a good number coming from this area. Healthcare is changing and patients want to stay closer to home. That was one of the deciding factors for us to create this facility out here”. Patrick Bosse, Roper St. Francis Hospital Director of Operations



For more information about the new facility, you can click the link here