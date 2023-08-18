BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some changes are coming to a dangerous intersection in Berkeley County.

Crews are currently installing stop signs at the corner of Highway 176 and Mudville Road, which will become a four-way stop intersection beginning on Wednesday of next week.

“I have noticed a large increase of traffic up and down the road on 176,” said Michael Parker of Hickory Bluff Berry Farm, which is located near the intersection. “Basically, the wild west as far as roads go around here.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said there have been 36 crashes at the intersection since 2018; 51 people have been injured and two people have died.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is preparing to install a one-lane roundabout at the intersection.

“I would hope maybe a traffic circle would slow things down a little bit,” said Parker. “Put the brake on people, you know, that’s a long stretch of straight road.”

The four-way stop signs will be placed there in the meantime. SCDOT is asking motorists to drive with caution when traveling through the area as the public adjusts to the all-way stop.

“I mean that’s very positive. At least you’re seeing it. I mean the urban sprawl is coming this way- there’s nothing we can do about it. It’s here. I remember nobody even really stopped at stop signs, but golly, you have to now. There’s a lot of people here that didn’t grow up here, they don’t know anything about these roads,” said Parker.

Officials hope to have the roundabout in place and operational by next summer.