BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Seven community centers in rural Berkeley County will now offer high-speed internet access thanks to a partnership with Google, the Berkeley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday.

The partnership was formed in conjunction with the Berkeley Rural Initiative — a push to ensure those living in rural communities have access to a reliable internet connection.

“All of Berkeley County citizens did not have the opportunity to feel the successes and opportunities of good jobs because of the barriers in our underprivileged and rural areas,” Chamber CEO Elaine Morgan said.

Roughly 15 percent of households in Berkeley County do not have a broadband internet subscription, according to the U.S. Census Data. Morgan noted the lack of broadband capabilities means citizens may lose the ability to complete school work, apply for a job, or have a telehealth visit.

“Our goal was to go out and take services there and help them identify their wants, their needs, and have a more successful and healthy life,” she said. “It allows people to go and seek educational and healthcare needs right there in their community which is easy access for them.”

The partnership will allow people in the communities of Alvin, Wassassamaasaw, Cross, St. Stephen, Cordesville, Moncks Corner, Jamestown, and Cainhoy to utilize internet connection at the following sites:

Cross Community Center – 1690 Old Highway 6, Cross, SC

Alvin Recreation Center – 2191 Santee River Rd, Saint Stephen, SC

Tri-Community Center – 1708 Poplar Hill Drive, Cross, SC (internet access only)

Wassamassaw Recreation Center – 1023 Queenie Rd., Moncks Corner, SC

Keith School – 1509 Clements Ferry Rd, Charleston, SC

Town of Jamestown Library – Highway 41, Jamestown, SC

St. Stephen American Legion Hut – Library – 180 Ravenell Drive, Saint Stephen, SC

In addition, six of the seven centers will have Google Chromebooks available for public use.

“Google is thrilled to be a part of this important investment in Berkeley County,” Amber Tillman, Google’s Head of Data Center Economic and Community Development said.“In today’s world, internet access is a vital resource for people of all ages. Providing internet access to these seven community centers is a stepping stone toward better connectivity for all.”

The Chamber hopes to partner with the Berkeley County School District, local hospitals, and other agencies to provide classes and programming in the centers through a connected network.

“I’m hoping in the next six to seven months, we’ll be fully functional with network computers and all kinds of programs out there to help our citizens of Berkeley County,” Morgan said.