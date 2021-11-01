Safety, security a top concern at Berkeley High School following student altercations last week

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Top administrators at Berkeley High School are laying out steps they are taking to ensure student safety following a series of incidents Friday.

“I want to be clear that the promotion of violence, threats, and engagement in altercations will not be tolerated by school or district leadership,” said Katie Butcher, interim principal at Berkeley High.

District officials reported three altercations at the high school Friday afternoon and did not permit spectators into a rescheduled football game against Cane Bay on Saturday.

The district and law enforcement also investigated unrelated threats that circulated on social media earlier in the week – those threats were unfounded, according to district leaders.

Butcher said safety and security is the school’s top concern. “We will take necessary steps to ensure student and staff safety at all times,” she said. “Students are expected to report to classes upon arrival at school and change classes in an orderly fashion without disruption to the learning environment.”

She said any disruptions to the learning environment will be addressed following all district policies and procedures.

Additional law enforcement was on hand at the school’s campus Monday, along with BCSD Security & Emergency Management personnel.

“Parents, we are requesting your assistance in ensuring that your student arrives on campus ready to learn and receive instruction from staff. If your child has concerns about the school environment, we ask that you encourage them to report those concerns to school administrators or other school staff,” said Butcher.

School leaders asked parents to monitor their child’s social media accounts. Those who wish to learn more about social media monitoring tools, or how to identify and locate apps on a child’s phone, can reach out to school officials.

Additionally, the Berkeley County School District’s Security & Emergency Management Department manages a 24-hour anonymous tip line that can be accessed by calling 1-855-657-2948. You can also file an anonymous report using the BCSD mobile app.