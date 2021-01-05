Sandridge Volunteer Fire Department no longer active after majority of department resigns

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Sandridge Volunteer Fire Department on Monday took to Facebook to announce that the department has effectively been dissolved after the majority of its members resigned.

According to the post, the resignations came as a result of the department being unable to “come to a working relationship with [their] board,” an issue that has been stirring for months.

The post went on to say that the department felt unequipped to “properly protect the community, or [themselves] under the leadership of [their] current board.”

The wave of resignations rendered the department unable to meet the standards to provide fire protection in Berkeley County. As such, the areas covered by the Sandridge Volunteer Fire Department “will be supplemented by [the] surrounding departments.”

“As volunteers that deeply care for [their] community,” those behind the post said that they hope to “work with the county to ensure [they] get the fire protection the community deserves as soon as possible.”