BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Monday arrested a man after locating multiple explosive devices in the garage of his grandparents’ Sangaree home.

According to BCSO, the grandparents of Thomas Bloodworth (27) called authorities because they found him building the bombs and he threatened to use them.

The report states that deputies spoke with Bloodworth, who explained that he was “upset because the criminal justice system lets meth heads like [sic] slide.” Bloodworth told deputies he was planning to use the explosives on a specific person that he accused of being a meth head, who he believed was evil.

While speaking with Bloodworth, who deputies noted was “visibly upset,” deputies found “a lighter and a mortar-style firework…, a small green propane tank,” a water bottle “filled with 2-stroke engine gas” and the top taped, which the deputy described as consistent with Molotov-cocktails, and a container full of a half-pound of gun powder and multiple fuses tied together.

When deputies asked Bloodworth what he was thinking, he allegedly said that he was thinking that the bomb he built was “inferior” and he should’ve built a better one.

According to the report, Bloodworth became extremely agitated and began yelling and throwing items when he was asked about his relationship with his grandparents. At that point, he was detained and taken into custody.