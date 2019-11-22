Santee Cooper approves plan to convince lawmakers not to sell the utility company

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) A plan has been approved by Santee Cooper to convince lawmakers not to sell the state-owned utility company.

The plan, though, is under wraps along with bids to buy or manage it.

Lawmakers must review those bids and could determine Santee Cooper’s future next session.

Santee Cooper’s board approved the plan on Thursday after meeting behind closed doors.

The utility company is currently about $8 billion in debt. About half of that debt is from the failed nuclear reactor project that was abandoned north of Columbia.