Santee Cooper cancels Shuckin’ in the Park Oyster Roast

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Shuckin’ in the Park Oyster Roast has been canceled, Santee Cooper announced on Monday.

The Shuckin’ in the Park Oyster Roast event planned to take place at Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Santee Cooper says that the park will remain open for guests to enjoy from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, daily.

“We look forward to the return of Shuckin’ in the Park in March 2023,” officials said.

Locals can visit oldsanteecanalpark.org and social media for more details and updates on future events.

