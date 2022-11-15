MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- Santee Cooper is inviting Lowcountry residents to get in shape and the holiday spirit during the 10th annual Tinsel Trot this weekend.

The Tinsel Trot Holiday Fun Run and Walk allows the community to get a sneak peek of the holiday lighting display that lines the drive between the Santee Cooper headquarters and Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner.

The 2-mile course is open to all ages from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19. Tickets can be purchased for $20 for one night or $30 for both nights, but children under the age of six can participate for free.

Registration closes at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Click here to sign up!

