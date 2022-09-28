MONCK CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper moved to OPCON 2 Wednesday morning, in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

The shift to OPCON 2 means a threat to the utility’s electric system is “imminent or has occurred,” however effects are limited or still uncertain,” Santee Cooper stated in a release.

Santee Cooper moved to OPCON 2 at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“Santee Cooper will make every effort to keep electricity flowing to our wholesale and industrial customers across the state and our 185,000 customers in Berkeley, Georgetown and Horry counties,” said Mike Poston, Chief Customer Officer. “Our equipment is lined up, our vehicles are ready, and we are finalizing details to be sure we can respond to outages as soon as we safely can.”

Outages can be reported at stormcenter.santeecooper.com or by calling 888-769-7688.