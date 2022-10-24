MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper is looking for input as the company develops plans for a program that would fortify the state’s electric grid against weather emergencies.

Money is available from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for projects that help states improve the resiliency of their electric grids. Santee Cooper is the entity through which South Carolina will apply for, receive, and administer that funding.

To get feedback from potential applicants, stakeholders, and other interested parties, Santee Cooper will hold a virtual public input meeting on November 7 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Interested parties can ask questions about and offer input on the program’s design.

Registration is required at this link.