Santee Cooper set to discuss Century Aluminum contract Monday

Moncks Corner, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper will discuss renewing their contract with Century Aluminum on Monday during committee meetings at 10 AM.

Century Aluminum has said they will shut down by December 31st if they are forced to renew the contract with Santee Cooper which would leave nearly 300 people without a job.

Century Aluminum says Santee Cooper charges it “the highest rates offered to any u-s smelter.” Century also claims they are charged double what they could find on the open market.

Last December Goose Creek residents passed a referendum to create a city-owned utility to power the Mount Holly Plant. The plant would have been incorporated into city limits.

In October, a judge ruled only Santee Cooper has the right to be the exclusive power provider to the plant.

Santee Cooper says they have been working with the plant and offered competitive prices since 2012. The state-owned utility also says their industrial rates are 20% lower than the national average.

If an agreement is reached Century Aluminum says the Mount Holly Plant would be able to return to full capacity with 600 employees.