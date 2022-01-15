Santee Cooper shifts to OPCON 2

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Ahead of the winter weather, Santee Cooper announced its move to OPCON 2 alert status.

The OPCON 2 status means that a threat to Santee Cooper’s electric system is “imminent or has occurred, but effects are limited or still uncertain,” Santee Cooper says.

Santee Cooper moved to OPCON 2 at 8 a.m. Saturday.

“Santee Cooper will make every effort to keep electricity flowing to our 198,000 customers in Berkeley, Georgetown, and Horry counties and our wholesale and industrial customers across the state,” said Mike Poston, Chief Customer Officer. “Our equipment is lined up, our vehicles are ready, and we are finalizing details to be sure we can respond to outages as soon as we safely can.”

Customers can report outages at stormcenter.santeecooper.com or by calling (888) 769-7688.