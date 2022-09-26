MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Ahead of the anticipated effects of Hurricane Ian, Santee Cooper announced its move to OPCON 4 alert status.

The OPCON 4 status means that there is a “possible threat” to the utility’s electric system, however, “effects may be limited or uncertain,” Santee Cooper stated in a release.

Santee Cooper moved to OPCON 4 at 12 p.m. Monday.

“Santee Cooper is monitoring the storm and preparing accordingly to help us be best positioned to address any impacts that Hurricane Ian might deliver,” said Mike Poston, Chief Customer Officer. “If outages do occur, we will begin restoration efforts as soon as we safely can.”

Outages can be reported at stormcenter.santeecooper.com or by calling (888) 769-7688