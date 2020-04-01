Santee Cooper temporarily closing some facilities

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – In compliance with Governor McMaster’s Executive Order 2020-16, which orders the closure of public access points to beaches and waterways, as well as the closure of public boat ramps and landings, Santee Cooper has closed multiple recreation spots statewide.
Recreation facilities near Lake Marion and Lake Moultrie are closed until further notice, as well as those at the Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner.
According to Santee Cooper, the closed boat landings include:
- In Berkeley County – William Dennis Landing (Biggins Landing), West Dike
- Landing, The Hatchery Landing, Thornley Forest Landing, Russellville Landing,
- Richardson Landing, General Moultrie Landing and Wilsons Landing.
- • In Orangeburg County – Eutaw Springs Landing (Little Cathead), Cathead Landing
- and Indian Bluff.
- • In Calhoun County – Calhoun Subdivision Landing (Stumphole Landing) and Low
- Falls Landing.
- • In Sumter County – Sparkleberry Landing and Rimini Landing.
- • In Clarendon County – Hickory Top, Taw Caw Creek Landing, John C. Land III
- Landing, Rowland Subdivision Landing, White Oak III Landing, C. Alex Harvin III
- Landing and Borrow Pit Landing.