Santee Cooper temporarily closing some facilities

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – In compliance with Governor McMaster’s Executive Order 2020-16, which orders the closure of public access points to beaches and waterways, as well as the closure of public boat ramps and landings, Santee Cooper has closed multiple recreation spots statewide.

Recreation facilities near Lake Marion and Lake Moultrie are closed until further notice, as well as those at the Old Santee Canal Park in Moncks Corner.

According to Santee Cooper, the closed boat landings include: