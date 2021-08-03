Santee Cooper to begin siren testing for Santee Dam August 9

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper will be testing 15 warning sirens for the Santee Dam flood plain in Berkeley, Clarendon, and Williamsburg counties on August 9, starting at 10 A.M.

Each siren will be set off in test mode, which will be a one-minute siren followed by a prerecorded message, and live announcement to conclude the test.

Santee Cooper employees will collect information on the siren’s time, message clarity, completeness, and volume.

Santee Cooper conducts siren tests twice a year to ensure the emergency system is functioning properly.

