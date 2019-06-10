Santee Cooper to test Santee Dam sirens

by: Tim Renaud

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) Santee Cooper will conduct a test of its 15 warning sirens for the Santee Dam Floodplain in Berkeley, Clarendon and Williamsburg counties Monday morning.

As part of the test, Santee Cooper will set off each siren in test mode which includes about a 1-minute siren followed by a prerecorded message and live announcement concluding the exercise.

The test is scheduled to start at 10:00 a.m. and will last a few minutes.

Santee Cooper conducts siren tests twice a year to verify the emergency system is functioning properly.

