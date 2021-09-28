Santee Cooper to test sirens for Santee Dam flood plain

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper will begin testing 15 warning sirens for the Santee Dam flood plain in Berkeley, Clarendon, and Williamsburg counties starting at 10 A.M., on October 18.

Each siren will be activated in test mode, which includes a one-minute siren proceeded by a prerecorded message and live announcement to end the test. The test will only last a few minutes.

Information on the siren’s wail time, message clarity, completeness, and volume will be collected by Santee Cooper employees.

Santee Cooper tests its sirens twice a year to ensure the emergency systems function properly.

