Santee Cooper’s board approves “experimental rate” for Century Aluminum

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Santee Cooper’s board met on Monday to approve an experimental rate for the Century Aluminum plant.

Century Aluminum has been at odds with the utility provider over rate fees, saying Santee Cooper charges it “the highest rates offered to any U.S. smelter.”

Last year, the Century said it would have to shut down by the end of 2020 if they were forced to renew their contract with Santee Cooper.

Santee Cooper’s board of directors voted in December to extend their contract for three months.

But the board announced on Monday that a contract with Century had been produced.

It would need to go through Santee Cooper’s oversight committee, at a later day, and if it passes there, the full board will vote to approve the contract.