HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Hanahan are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at an apartment complex off Murray Drive.

Officers responded to the South Point Apartments on Saturday for a “shots fired” call and found a door that was cracked open with the smell of gunpowder, according to Assistant Police Chief Cassie Brooks.

Two male victims were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds inside the apartment.

“It is believed that this is a targeted incident and there is currently no threat to the rest of the community,” said Brooks. “This is an on-going investigation with the Hanahan Police Department, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.”

Hanahan Police ask anyone with information about this homicide to please contact the Hanahan Police Department at 843-747-5711 and hit Option 0.