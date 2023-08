BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is responding to an overturned tractor-trailer on Highway 402 Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened near South Hampton Drive just north of Huger.

BCSD said that there is a confirmed entrapment. The road was closed as of 5:00 p.m. as crews responded to the scene.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.