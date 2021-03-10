SC group to discuss racially insensitive social media post involving Berkeley County students

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Black Activist Coalition on Sunday will hold a press conference in response to a racially insensitive social media post involving Berkeley County students.

The video, which was posted to TikTok, depicted one white male kneeling on the neck of another white male, apparently mocking the death of George Floyd. The photo was captioned “I can’t breathe.”

The SCBAC says that they plan to announce their demands for rectifying the situation, as well as discuss “deeper racial bias issues that surround the Berkeley County School systems.”

