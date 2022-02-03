SC Highway Patrol investigating fatal collision in Berkeley County

Berkeley County News

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal Thursday morning crash in Berkeley County.

According to SCHP, the collision happened around 11:40 a.m. on Old Cherry Hill Road near U.S. 17-A.

The driver of a 2015 Chrysler sedan was traveling west on Old Cherry Hill Road when s/he ran off of the right side of the road, over corrected, ran off of the left side of the road, and crashed into a tree.

The driver and one passenger were both taken to nearby hospitals. One additional passenger was killed in the crash.

