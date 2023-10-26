BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), a fatal crash occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. Thursday morning on SC Highway 41.

The driver of a 2015 Chevy Pickup truck was attempting to turn north onto SC Highway 41 off of Charity Church Road when they collided with a Volvo tractor-trailer.

The Chevy pickup driver died from crash-related injuries, while the Volvo driver remained uninjured. This crash is currently under investigation by SCHP.

Please contact the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office if you have any information regarding the deceased.