SC Highway Patrol searching for suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-in on US 52

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run that happened Wednesday night US 52 near Blanding Rd.

Authorities say a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway around 7:50 p.m. and then left the scene.

The pedestrian died from injuries they sustained in the crash.

According to SCHP, the vehicle the suspect was driving is a 2015-2017 Ford F-150. An exact color is unknown, but troopers believe it was blue.

They say the driver left the scene heading east on US 52 towards Bonneau. It should have damage to the left font area (driver side).

Anyone with information is asked to call SCHP at 843-953-6010 or 1-800-768-1501, or call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).