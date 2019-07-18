SC Highway Patrol to hold recruiting event in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol will hold a recruiting event next week in Goose Creek.

SCHP recruiting staff will be traveling the state and hosting several “Meet the Recruiter” events throughout the month. These events allow potential applicants the opportunity to talk face-to-face with a recruiter to have any questions answered.

Recruiters will go over each step in the employment process, as well as the training process at the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

A local recruitment event will take place on Tuesday, July 23rd from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the South Carolina Highway Patrol Troop 6 HQ located at 597 Old Mount Road; Suite 304 in Goose Creek.

No appointment is necessary, and no paperwork is required to attend.

Anyone who is unable to make this event but would like to learn more about becoming a South Carolina State Trooper is encouraged to visit scdps.sc.gov/careers/sctrooper.