SC law enforcement agencies cracking down on drivers in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), along with state and local partners, is continuing the Area Coordinated Enforcement (ACE) Effort that began on July 4.

The goal of the ACE Effort is to reduce road fatalities. The program “uses fatality and crash data to concentrate enforcement resources toward specific ‘hot spot’ areas of the state which are seeing spikes in fatalities and collisions.”

This weekend’s hotspots include Pickens, Berkeley, and Lexington counties.

Law enforcement will focus specifically on DUI, aggressive driving, distracted driving, and speeding, according to SCHP.

