SC NAACP and DHEC hosting vaccination clinic in Berkeley County over the weekend

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina branch of the NAACP will partner with DHEC to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Berkeley County area.

The vaccination clinic will happen Saturday, May 29 at the Calvary Church of God in Christ in Goose Creek from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This will be a first come, first served clinic for those 18 and older eligible for the shots with no registration required.

They will also distribute masks and sanitizers along with membership and voter information.