SC State Rep. meets with VP Kamala Harris

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – State Representative JA Moore (D-Berkeley) on Tuesday met with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss three areas he is working to improve for his constituents.

During the 1:30 p.m. meeting at the White House, the lawmakers spoke about maternal health, Black farmers, and education. Moore said that he has been working to create better opportunities in those sectors since he was voted into office.

He also felt that Harris would be able to provide a unique perspective.

“It was important to me to have the opportunity to meet with the first Black woman vice president,” Moore said. He continued, saying “it was an honor to speak to Vice President Harris and her advisors about these important issues.”

Moore and Harris have a history of working together. During the 2020 presidential campaign, Moore campaigned as a surrogate for Harris after she was selected as the vice presidential candidate.