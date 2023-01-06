BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are warning people about a recent scam involving emails and texts that appear to be coming from someone who works for the county.

The warning comes after someone attempted to scam Berkeley County Councilman Tommy Newell this week with a fake text message designed to look like it came from County Supervisor Johnny Cribb. But within that text are clues that it was not legitimate.

“We’re finding that some of our elected officials… they’re taking their information, scraping from our website and other public sites and resources, and publishing it through email or text messages,” said David Kornahrens, Berkeley County’s Chief Information Officer.

One of those clues was in how the text addressed the councilman. “Tommy does not typically go by Thomas. However, it’s Dear Thomas. That should be your first clue there,” said Kornahrens. “The second one is John P Cribb, that is the supervisor’s full name; however, he does not go by John P Cribb, it’s Johnny Cribb, typically.”

Officials say you should confirm what you received in either the text or email is legit before acting on the message.

“From an email perspective, checking the domain is one start. You can spoof those, too; but what we’re finding is most of these phishing attempts, scam attempts, from berkeleyCountysc.gov intended targets are not actually coming from our .gov domain,” he explained.

When it comes to a text message, look up the phone number of the business or person to ensure this is not a scam. If you get what you believe is a scam designed to look like it’s coming from someone in Berkeley County Government – don’t respond and report it.

“If it’s for Berkeley County, we want to know. So, we’ve set up an email address: cyberincidents@berkeleycountysc.gov. We want to know, are you getting a text message? Are you getting an email or a phone call representing themselves as a Berkeley County official?”