SCDOE, BCSD disagreement over face coverings continues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDOE) on Tuesday announced that they will not move forward on their threat to withhold state buses from the Berkeley County School District (BCSD), because the district is complying with the face covering requirement.

The issue came to a head when State Superintendent Molly Spearman and BCSD Superintendent Eddie Ingram exchanged strongly worded letters.

However, SCDOE says that they are considering withholding funding if BCSD refuses to comply with the state face covering requirements in school facilities. However, a spokesperson for SCDOE acknowledged that withholding that funding would be undesirable, as it “would punish students and teachers and not the district office staff who is really at fault.”

The spokesperson continued, saying “we fixed the bus problem, now we will fix the facility issue.”