SCDOT has no plans to improve safety at ‘dangerous’ Goose Creek intersection

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – People who live along one busy and dangerous stretch of road say changes need to be made to the intersection. It comes after a man pulled a woman from a burning car, saving her life over the weekend.

One woman who travels in the area said she goes out of her way to avoid using the intersection whenever possible.

Lori Alkhaldi has 3 and 4-year-old boys who go to daycare on Myers Road. She had to turn around Saturday when she drove up on the horrible crash that happened at Myers and St. James Avenue.

She said a red light needs to be installed there.

“I’ve heard about other accidents there and so many people who try to run into me; this is scary because anything could happen- people going 50 to 55 mph not paying attention,” said Alkhaldi. “I had one incident there was a guy turning from that intersection and he almost hit me.”

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said they did a traffic study at the intersection of Highway 176 and Myers Road a year ago. But after that study was completed, they have no plans to make changes at the intersection.