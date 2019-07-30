SCDOT looking for public comments on Red Bank Road safety improvements

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for your opinion on safety improvements along Red Banks Road in Goose Creek.

The project is expected to cost over $2 million. The construction would go from Eagle Road to near Garwood Road.

Comments will be accepted until August 16th on the project.

Upon completion of the 21-day comment period, the project will be included in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).

Estimated funding for improvements is:

$100,000 for Right-of-Way in FY 2020

$2,500,000 for Construction in FY 2021

A summary of substantive comments will be made available to the Commission for consideration prior to including the project in a subsequent STIP revision.

To submit your comments: https://www.scdot.org/projects/press-releases-corridor-red-bank.aspx