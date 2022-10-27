COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has a public information meeting scheduled for proposed improvements to US-17 Alternate/North Main Street in Berkeley County.

SCDOT will hold a meeting on November 3 for citizens to review and confer with state officials about the planned safety improvements to the US-17A/N. Main Street Road Safety Assessment (RSA).

Officials say that planned improvements include installing new signage, signals, and pedestrian crosswalk markings in addition to installing raised concrete medians in the existing left-turn lanes.

Citizens can submit written comments, however, verbal commenting will not be allowed during the meeting. There will be SCDOT representatives onsite to take questions and feedback.

The meeting will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sangaree Middle School at 1050 Discovery Drive.

Public comments will be accepted through November 18. Those comments can be provided on the project’s website, on a comment card during the meeting, or emailed to the project manager, Shawn Salley at SallySE@scdot.org.

Comments can also be mailed directly to Salley at 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, SC 29201.

Those who require special accommodations can contact Betty Gray at (803) 737-1395 or at GrayB@scdot.org. Project information can also be provided to those without access to the internet by contacting Joseph Winfield at (803) 737-2395 or SalleySE@scdot.org.