SCHP: 1 dead following ATV crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol has released details about a fatal crash involving an ATV in Berkeley County.

According to Master Trooper David Jones, the crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday along Mendel Rivers Road near Looney Lane.

Both a Kawasaki MULE ATV and GMC Yukon were traveling south on Mendel Rivers Road when the GMC struck the ATV from behind.

A passenger on the ATV was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say the driver of the GMC was wearing a seatbelt and uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, and the victim’s name will be released by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.