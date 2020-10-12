SCHP: 1 dead following crash involving a tractor-trailer in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following an early morning crash involving a tractor-trailer in Berkeley County.

According to Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two vehicles were involved in a crash near Lazy Hill Road around 5:15 a.m.

Trooper Jones said the driver of a Chevy Impala was traveling behind a northbound tractor trailer when the vehicle slowed to a stop. He said the driver of the Chevy was unable to stop and crashed into the back of the transfer truck.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured in the crash; but the driver of the Chevy, was not wearing a seatbelt, died as a result of the crash.

The victim’s name will be released by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

