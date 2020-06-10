Live Now
SCHP: 1 dead following crash on Cypress Gardens Road early Wednesday morning

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a crash in Berkeley County early Wednesday morning.

Cpl. Matt Southern with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver of a 2017 Ford was traveling on Cypress Gardens Road near Bushy Park Road when the crash happened around 4:40 a.m.

The driver was traveling southbound on Cypress Gardens Road when the car crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left and struck a tree.

Cpl. Southern said the car then overturned and caught fire.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered fatal injuries after being trapped in the vehicle.

A name will be released by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.

