BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday morning on I-26.

According to SCHP, the crash occurred just after midnight Tuesday at mile marker 188, 1 mile east of Ridgeville.

A Chrysler sedan was headed west on I-26 when a Hyundai SUV headed east in the westbound lanes struck the sedan.

The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was transported to an area hospital.

Both the driver and passenger of the Hyundai SUV were transported.

The crash prompted the closure of all lanes.

Troopers are investigating the crash.