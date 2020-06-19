SCHP: 2 dead and 2 hospitalized after fatal crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two are dead and two are in the hospital with life threatening injuries after fatal crash Thursday night on SC Hwy 6.

Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2001 Chevy Suburban was traveling east on SC 6 when the crash happened at 8:15 p.m.

The 2001 Chevy was traveling East on SC 6 when they crossed the center lane and struck a 2017 Nissan head on.

Master Trooper Jones said the Nissan was carrying three passengers.

The driver who was wearing a seat belt was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries, the front seat passenger was also transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries and the rear passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chevy was carrying only the driver who was wearing a seat belt, but pronounced dead at the scene.

SCHP is still investigating the accident and we will update you as more information is provided.