SCHP announces arrest in hit and run that injured a child in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol announced the arrest of a man involved in a hit and run that injured a child.

It happened Tuesday shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Vessey Drive near Charlesfort Way in Berkeley County.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, Nicholas Drew Myskowsky, 33, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro when he struck a minor who was on a bicycle and fled the scene.

Myskowsky is charged with leaving the scene of a collision with great bodily injury. He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center.

A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

