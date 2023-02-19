BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened early Sunday morning on Hwy 45.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 1998 Dodge was traveling south on SC Hwy 45 when it traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, drove off the left side of the road, and struck a tree.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. five miles west of Saint Stephens.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene.