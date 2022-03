RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County Sunday night.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver of a 2019 Dodge Challenger died after their car ran off US-176/State Road and hit a tree near Poplar Hill Drive.

The driver was traveling west on the roadway and the crash was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

The driver died at the scene.

SCHP is investigating.