SCHP: Driver killed after colliding with a tractor-trailer on I-26 in Berkeley County

Berkeley County News

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning on I-26 near mile marker 197.

According to Cpl. Edward Collins, a 2005 Chevrolet Impala and a 2005 tractor-trailer were traveling eastbound on I-26 when the driver of the Chevrolet lost control and spun out in front of the tractor-trailer.

Both vehicles collided and the driver of the Chevrolet was killed as a result of the crash despite wearing a seatbelt. The name of that driver will be released by the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

